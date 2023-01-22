Small cap stock declares ₹30 per share dividend. Check record date here3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:29 PM IST
- Wendt (India) Limited operates in the industrial sector and is a small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹1,669.75 Cr.
Wendt (India) Limited operates in the industrial sector and is a small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹1,669.75 Cr. The company has released its Q3FY23 earnings and declared a massive 300% dividend.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×