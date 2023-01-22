Small cap stock declares 30 per share dividend. Check record date here

Dr. Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO, about the new partnership said “To successfully enter an important market like India, we are fully aware of the importance of choosing the best sales partner. We are very happy and excited to be working with the Wendt / Murugappa group in India and look forward to implementing their vast experience and business network in the field of machinery and precision components into our own work. As two market leaders joining forces, we are fully convinced that by uniting our expertise we will make fast progress in establishing ceramic 3D printing as an alternative production technology, strongly adding value in both fields."