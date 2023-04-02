Small cap stock declares 7 per share dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 4.39%, FIIs stake plummets in Q3

Small cap stock declares ₹7 per share dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 4.39%, FIIs stake plummets in Q33 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:53 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 591.44 Cr., Visaka Industries is a small-cap company with operations in the commodity sector.
With a market valuation of Rs. 591.44 Cr., Visaka Industries is a small-cap company with operations in the commodity sector. Dr. G. Vivekanand founded Visaka Industries Ltd in 1981. It has a wide range of products, from corrugated cement sheets and fibre cement boards to hybrid solar roofs and synthetic fibre yarn. With 12 manufacturing facilities, 13 marketing offices, and a PAN India distribution network of more than 7000 dealer outlets, Visaka Industries Limited has established itself as a productive business enterprise and GreenPro Certified (IGBC) organisation.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×