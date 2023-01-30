Small cap stock declares share buyback of ₹61 Cr at a premium of 34%4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST
With a market worth of Rs. 4,597.84 Cr., VRL Logistics Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the transport services industry. The company is India's largest and most well-known transportation and logistics provider. The firm announced today that its Board of Directors has authorised buyback of up to 8,75,000 fully paid equity shares with a face value of ₹10 for a maximum sum of ₹61.25 Cr. at a buyback price of ₹700. This buyback offer offers a premium of 34.90% over the stock's current share price.
