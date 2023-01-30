Small cap stock declares share buyback of 61 Cr at a premium of 34%

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We inform you that the Board of Directors of VRL Logistics Limited ( the “Company") at their meeting held today viz. January 30, 2023 have approved the proposal to buy back up to 8,75,000 fully paid up equity shares having a face value of ₹10 (Rupees Ten Only) each (“Equity Shares" or “Shares") representing up to 0.99% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, at a price of ₹700/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Price") payable in cash for a maximum amount not exceeding ₹61,25,00,000/-(Rupees Sixty One crores Twenty Five Lakhs Only) (“Buyback Size"), representing 9.44% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company, as per the latest audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31st, 2022."