Small cap stock rallies over 350% in 3 years, Board declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 03:36 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 1,357.33 crore, KDDL Ltd is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry. KDDL is a well-known Indian company that specialises in the production of watch components. The corporation has announced a 20% interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023, and for the purpose of the same record date has been announced to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.
