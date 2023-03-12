Small cap stock rallies over 350% in 3 years, Board declares dividend

During December 2022 quarter, the company made an expansion of the Dials factory situated at Derabassi, Punjab with an aim to enhance the capacity of the unit by 0.5 million pcs. per annum, to cater for exports of Swiss Watches. According to KDDL, the expansion would cost Rs. 16 crores in capital expenditures and be carried out over the course of two years (in FY23 and FY24). The company also built a new facility in Bangalore (Karnataka) during the third quarter of 2022 to produce high-quality steel bands for watches. The plant will be built up with a capacity of 100k steel bracelets annually as part of the expansion, which has been implemented through a capital investment of Rs. 25 crores to be completed over the following two years (in FY23 and FY24).