Year-to-date, the stock has zoomed by at least 27.5% on BSE. However, in 3 years' time, the stock has risen from around ₹66 to over ₹240 to date. In 3 years' time, the stock has skyrocketed by 268.04% far better than the benchmark Sensex which has jumped by 51.5%. Let's suppose, if an investor infused ₹1 lakh in RK Forgings in December 2019, the stock multiplied the corpus to over ₹3.68 lakh as of now.