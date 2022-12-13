RK Forgings stock has more potential for upside ahead on the back of better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle.
Castings and forgings company, Ramkrishna Forgings has touched a new 52-week high and the smallcap stock has emerged as a multi-bagger. In 3 years, the stock has turned an investment of ₹1 lakh into a corpus of more than ₹3.5 lakh. Investors' wealth has multiplied nearly four-fold in these periods. RK Forgings stock has more potential for upside ahead on the back of better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Castings and forgings company, Ramkrishna Forgings has touched a new 52-week high and the smallcap stock has emerged as a multi-bagger. In 3 years, the stock has turned an investment of ₹1 lakh into a corpus of more than ₹3.5 lakh. Investors' wealth has multiplied nearly four-fold in these periods. RK Forgings stock has more potential for upside ahead on the back of better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle.
On Monday, RK Forgings shares jumped by ₹9.75 or 4.18% to end at ₹243.20 apiece on BSE. In the trading session, the stock climbed to a 52-week high of ₹249.55 apiece.
On Monday, RK Forgings shares jumped by ₹9.75 or 4.18% to end at ₹243.20 apiece on BSE. In the trading session, the stock climbed to a 52-week high of ₹249.55 apiece.
The company's market cap is around ₹3,888.51 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company's market cap is around ₹3,888.51 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Year-to-date, the stock has zoomed by at least 27.5% on BSE. However, in 3 years' time, the stock has risen from around ₹66 to over ₹240 to date. In 3 years' time, the stock has skyrocketed by 268.04% far better than the benchmark Sensex which has jumped by 51.5%. Let's suppose, if an investor infused ₹1 lakh in RK Forgings in December 2019, the stock multiplied the corpus to over ₹3.68 lakh as of now.
Year-to-date, the stock has zoomed by at least 27.5% on BSE. However, in 3 years' time, the stock has risen from around ₹66 to over ₹240 to date. In 3 years' time, the stock has skyrocketed by 268.04% far better than the benchmark Sensex which has jumped by 51.5%. Let's suppose, if an investor infused ₹1 lakh in RK Forgings in December 2019, the stock multiplied the corpus to over ₹3.68 lakh as of now.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
RK Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel forgings. The company is a preferred supplier to OEMs like TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial, and Daimler in India and to Volvo, Mack Trucks, Iveco, and Ford in the overseas markets.
RK Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel forgings. The company is a preferred supplier to OEMs like TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial, and Daimler in India and to Volvo, Mack Trucks, Iveco, and Ford in the overseas markets.
In its report on December 13, Reliance Securities said they expect a CV upcycle to continue over the next 1-2 years in the domestic market and improvement in the global CV industry with likely ease on semiconductor supply. The brokerage expects semiconductor supply and class 8 truck production to improve significantly in 2HFY23E.
In its report on December 13, Reliance Securities said they expect a CV upcycle to continue over the next 1-2 years in the domestic market and improvement in the global CV industry with likely ease on semiconductor supply. The brokerage expects semiconductor supply and class 8 truck production to improve significantly in 2HFY23E.
Further, the brokerage stated that they expect domestic CV to grow by >30% (exports would grow marginally by 4%) in FY23E, while its export revenue will record healthy double-digit growth of 23% YoY in FY24E, on the back of value addition, client addition, and incremental new orders. Also, improving product mix, and rising export contribution coupled with a favourable exchange rate would support EBITDA margin expansion.
Further, the brokerage stated that they expect domestic CV to grow by >30% (exports would grow marginally by 4%) in FY23E, while its export revenue will record healthy double-digit growth of 23% YoY in FY24E, on the back of value addition, client addition, and incremental new orders. Also, improving product mix, and rising export contribution coupled with a favourable exchange rate would support EBITDA margin expansion.
Reliance Securities believe the company will continue to win more new orders in the auto and non-auto segment over the coming years on the back of the launch of new products and an expanding overseas reach.
Reliance Securities believe the company will continue to win more new orders in the auto and non-auto segment over the coming years on the back of the launch of new products and an expanding overseas reach.
Moreover, the brokerage highlighted that recent traction in the non-auto segment (Oil & gas, railway, and Others) would aid higher growth from the high-margin non-auto segment (expects ~25% share in the next 3-4 years vs. 19% in FY22).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, the brokerage highlighted that recent traction in the non-auto segment (Oil & gas, railway, and Others) would aid higher growth from the high-margin non-auto segment (expects ~25% share in the next 3-4 years vs. 19% in FY22).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Considering the better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle, healthy margins, Reliance Securities' note said, "we have BUY on RMKF with a TP of Rs260, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 13.5x FY24E earnings."
Considering the better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle, healthy margins, Reliance Securities' note said, "we have BUY on RMKF with a TP of Rs260, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 13.5x FY24E earnings."
In Q2FY23, the company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹67.23 crore versus ₹44.06 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations stood at ₹824.44 crore compared to ₹578.82 crore in Q2 of FY22. In the first half of FY23, the company's profit and revenue stood at ₹118.62 crore and ₹1,523.77 crore compared to ₹68.74 crore and ₹1,000.20 crore in the same period a year ago.
In Q2FY23, the company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹67.23 crore versus ₹44.06 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations stood at ₹824.44 crore compared to ₹578.82 crore in Q2 of FY22. In the first half of FY23, the company's profit and revenue stood at ₹118.62 crore and ₹1,523.77 crore compared to ₹68.74 crore and ₹1,000.20 crore in the same period a year ago.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Know your inner investorDo you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.