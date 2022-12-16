The shares of Advait Infratech Ltd closed today at ₹619.65, down by 0.54% from the previous close of ₹623.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,000 shares today. On September 28, 2020, the stock was listed on the BSE. The stock has appreciated 1,113.24% in the past two years since its IPO. The stock price soared from ₹81 on December 20, 2021, to the value it is trading at now, resulting in a multibagger return of 669.14% in 1 year. The stock value has risen from ₹120 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 419.17% so far in 2022.

