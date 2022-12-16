Small cap multibagger stock revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares, scrip rallies 419% YTD2 min read . 06:28 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹316.02 Cr, Advait Infratech Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹316.02 Cr, Advait Infratech Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the industrial industry. From being a trading and consulting firm, it has evolved into a manufacturing and EPC operations marketing leader. OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), OFC cables, ACS (Aluminum Clad Steel Wire), ERS (Emergency Restoration System), and OPGW junction boxes are all manufactured by the firm. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of 1:1 bonus shares, the Board of Directors has revised the record date from Friday 23rd December 2022 to Wednesday, 28th December 2022.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 has been fixed as the Revised Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement/ eligibility of Shareholders (Members) to receive the Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each held by the member."
The shares of Advait Infratech Ltd closed today at ₹619.65, down by 0.54% from the previous close of ₹623.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,000 shares today. On September 28, 2020, the stock was listed on the BSE. The stock has appreciated 1,113.24% in the past two years since its IPO. The stock price soared from ₹81 on December 20, 2021, to the value it is trading at now, resulting in a multibagger return of 669.14% in 1 year. The stock value has risen from ₹120 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 419.17% so far in 2022.
The stock has posted a multibagger return over the past six months of 231.38% and a fall of 2.12% during the past month. On 15 November 2022, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹720.00, and on 24 December 2021, it reached a 52-week low of ₹75, implying that at the current market price, the stock is trading 730.66% above the 1-year low. The corporation recorded a promoter ownership of 73.52% for the quarter that ended in September 2022, or Q2FY23, and a public stake of 26.48%.
