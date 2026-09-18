Small cap stock RIR Power Electronics share price jumps around 8% today: Here’s why the semiconductor stock is rallying

Shares of RIR Power Electronics jumped around 8% in Friday’s trading session as investors reacted to the company’s latest update on its semiconductor manufacturing plans.

The company has completed the erection and installation of state-of-the-art Silicon Carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafer manufacturing reactors at its facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The development marks an important step in RIR Power Electronics’ plan to build what it describes as India’s first vertically integrated SiC semiconductor production facility.

The stock rose as much as 7.8% to its day's high of ₹214 per share on BSE.

The company said the key equipment needed for SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing has been installed, while essential power connections, utilities and other supporting infrastructure are already in place.

The facility is expected to begin commercial production after the remaining statutory and regulatory formalities are completed. Once operational, it will manufacture SiC epitaxial wafers for both domestic and global markets.

RIR Stock performance Despite the surge, the small-cap stock is still 45% away from its 52-week high of ₹388.10, hit in September 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹131.90 in March 2026.

It has given positive returns in recent times, rising over 15% in 1 week, 20% in 1 month, 23% in 3 months and 31% in the last 6 months. However, it shed over 34% in the last 1 year.

SiC facility milestone RIR Power Electronics announced that the installation work had been completed at its SiC semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar. The company said the milestone strengthens its plans to develop advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India.

“This milestone reflects Odisha’s growing role in India’s semiconductor ambitions and is fully aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” Shri Vishal Dev, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha said.

The company is planning an investment of ₹618 crore as part of the phased development of its Odisha semiconductor facility. The SiC epitaxial manufacturing reactors and related infrastructure form part of this planned investment, which is aimed at establishing a vertically integrated SiC semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

RIR Power Electronics said the facility will eventually manufacture advanced SiC-based power semiconductor devices, including high-power MOSFETs, diodes and modules. These products are aimed at sectors described by the company as strategic and high-growth.

Why SiC matters Silicon Carbide semiconductor technology offers several advantages compared with conventional silicon-based technologies. According to the company, these include higher energy efficiency, improved power handling, lower power losses, higher operating temperatures and enhanced switching performance.

These characteristics make SiC increasingly relevant across a range of applications, including electric mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, railways, aerospace, defence, data centres, industrial power electronics and automation.

“This milestone reflects the Company’s ‘Silicon Carbide to System’ approach to semiconductor manufacturing,” RIR Power Electronics said, highlighting the planned progression from epitaxial wafers to devices and eventually system-level solutions.

The company also said the project supports the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives and could contribute to the development of India’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem. It added that the investment is expected to support Odisha’s emergence as an important hub in India’s semiconductor value chain by enabling advanced manufacturing capabilities and downstream applications across strategic and industrial sectors.