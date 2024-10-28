Small Cap Stock: Rushil Decor share price rises up to 5% post Q2 results

Small Cap Stock: Rushil Decor share price gained up to 5% during intraday trades on Monday . Rushil Decor had reported its July- September 2024 quarter) performance (Q2 results FY25) over the weekend.

The Rushil decor share price opened at ₹31 almost flat over the previous close. RushiL Decor share price , however went to scale highs o ₹32.55 on the the NSE during intraday trades marking gains of close to 5%. The Rushil Decor share price ended the day at ₹32.15 on the NSE and ₹32.35 on the BSE 3-4% higher. The Rushil Decor share has decline 10-11% during last one month with pressure seen on the broader indices. However Q2 results boosted sentiments.

Q2 performance Rushil Decor revenue at Rs. 230.4 Crore grew 12.6% y-o-y. Its Ebitda came at ₹29.6 Crore translating into margins of 12.8% . Its Net profit at ₹11.4 Crore grew 7.9% year on year with profit margins at 4.9%

Five year performance Rushil Decor share price during last 5 year has seen revenues rise at a compounded annual rate or CAGR of 20%. Earnings Before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also has risen 27% CAGR while Net profit at 25% CAGR.

Rushil Decor in its presentation highlighted that post the ongoing deleveraging Net Debt to Equity has seen an improvement from 1.44 times in FY22 to 0.44 times in H1 FY25.

About Rushil Decor Rushil Decor Limited, established in 1993 is among leaders in eco-friendly composite wood panels and contemporary interior infrastructure.

Serving clients in more than 53 countries, Rushil Decor has six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 3,30,000 CBM MDF and 3.49 million laminates.

VIR laminates, VIR MDF boards, VIR MAXPRO (HDFWR) boards, VIR pre-laminated decorative MDF/HDFWR boards, VIR Modala plywood, VIR PVC, and VIR WPC boards and doors are among the products offered by the company.