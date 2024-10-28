Small Cap Stock: Rushil Decor share price rises up to 5% post Q2 results

Ujjval Jauhari
Published28 Oct 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Small Cap Stock: Rushil Decor share price gained up to 5% during intraday trades on Monday . Rushil Decor had reported its July- September 2024 quarter) performance (Q2 results FY25) over the weekend.

The Rushil decor share price opened at 31 almost flat over the previous close. RushiL Decor share price , however went to scale highs o 32.55 on the the NSE during intraday trades marking gains of close to 5%. The Rushil Decor share price ended the day at 32.15 on the NSE and 32.35 on the BSE 3-4% higher. The Rushil Decor share has decline 10-11% during last one month with pressure seen on the broader indices. However Q2 results boosted sentiments.

Q2 performance

Rushil Decor revenue at Rs. 230.4 Crore grew 12.6% y-o-y. Its Ebitda came at 29.6 Crore translating into margins of 12.8% . Its Net profit at 11.4 Crore grew 7.9% year on year with profit margins at 4.9%

Five year performance

Rushil Decor share price during last 5 year has seen revenues rise at a compounded annual rate or CAGR of 20%. Earnings Before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also has risen 27% CAGR while Net profit at 25% CAGR.

 

Rushil Decor in its presentation highlighted that post the ongoing deleveraging Net Debt to Equity has seen an improvement from 1.44 times in FY22 to 0.44 times in H1 FY25.

About Rushil Decor

Rushil Decor Limited, established in 1993 is among leaders in eco-friendly composite wood panels and contemporary interior infrastructure.

Serving clients in more than 53 countries, Rushil Decor has six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 3,30,000 CBM MDF and 3.49 million laminates.

VIR laminates, VIR MDF boards, VIR MAXPRO (HDFWR) boards, VIR pre-laminated decorative MDF/HDFWR boards, VIR Modala plywood, VIR PVC, and VIR WPC boards and doors are among the products offered by the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Popular in Markets

