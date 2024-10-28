Small Cap Stock: Rushil Decor share price rises up to 5% post Q2 results

Small Cap Stock: Rushil Decor share price gained up to 5% during intraday trades on Monday . Rushil Decor had reported its July- September 2024 quarter) performance (Q2 results FY25) over the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rushil decor share price opened at ₹31 almost flat over the previous close. RushiL Decor share price , however went to scale highs o ₹32.55 on the the NSE during intraday trades marking gains of close to 5%. The Rushil Decor share price ended the day at ₹32.15 on the NSE and ₹32.35 on the BSE 3-4% higher. The Rushil Decor share has decline 10-11% during last one month with pressure seen on the broader indices. However Q2 results boosted sentiments.

Q2 performance Rushil Decor revenue at Rs. 230.4 Crore grew 12.6% y-o-y. Its Ebitda came at ₹29.6 Crore translating into margins of 12.8% . Its Net profit at ₹11.4 Crore grew 7.9% year on year with profit margins at 4.9% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Five year performance Rushil Decor share price during last 5 year has seen revenues rise at a compounded annual rate or CAGR of 20%. Earnings Before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also has risen 27% CAGR while Net profit at 25% CAGR.

Rushil Decor in its presentation highlighted that post the ongoing deleveraging Net Debt to Equity has seen an improvement from 1.44 times in FY22 to 0.44 times in H1 FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Rushil Decor Rushil Decor Limited, established in 1993 is among leaders in eco-friendly composite wood panels and contemporary interior infrastructure.

Serving clients in more than 53 countries, Rushil Decor has six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 3,30,000 CBM MDF and 3.49 million laminates.

VIR laminates, VIR MDF boards, VIR MAXPRO (HDFWR) boards, VIR pre-laminated decorative MDF/HDFWR boards, VIR Modala plywood, VIR PVC, and VIR WPC boards and doors are among the products offered by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

