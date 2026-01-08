Small-cap stock Sagar Cements to be in focus on 8.4% stake sale via OFS in subsidiary — Details here

Small-cap stock: Sagar Cements shares are set to be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 8 January 2026, after the board announced that it has approved an offer-for-sale (OFS) stake sale in one of its subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing showed that Sagar Cements will sell up to 75 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, amounting to an 8.14% stake in its subsidiary firm, Andhra Cements.

“We wish to inform you that the investment committee of the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on today, i.e., 8 January 2026, inter alia, considered and approved the offer for sale of up to 75,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each,” Sagar Cements informed the stock exchange through its filing.

The OFS issue will be open for non-retail investors on Friday, 9 January 2026, and for both retail and non-retail portions from Monday, 12 January 2026. The floor price of the OFS issue will be ₹72 per share, as per the company's announcement.

Sagar Cements share price trend Sagar Cements shares closed 4.63% lower at ₹207.05 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹217.10 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

NSE data showed that the shares of Sagar Cements have given stock market investors more than 51% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's shares have lost over 10% in the last three years, and is down more than 5% in the last one year period.

The market data also showed that Sagar Cements stock has risen 1.61% in the last one-month period, but is trading 3.08% lower over the last five days in the Indian stock market.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹300 on 5 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹155.05 on 1 April 2025, the BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹2,706.30 crore as of the stock market close on 8 January 2026.

Andhra Cements shares Andhra Cements shares will also be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 9 January 2026. The company stock closed 0.48% lower at ₹68.97 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹69.30 at the previous market close, BSE data shows.

NSE data showed that Andhra Cements shares have lost 12.79% in the last one-year period, and are down 4.26% in the last one-year period. The company's shares have been trading 5.10% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of Andhra Cements hit its 52-week high level at ₹109.80 on 8 September 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹48.25 on 28 March 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹635.71 crore as of the stock market close on 8 January 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee