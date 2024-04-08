Markets
Small cap stock surges 8% after Dolly Khanna picks up stake
Equitymaster 3 min read 08 Apr 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Summary
- According to a filing, Khanna took a stake of more than 1% in Selan Exploration Technology, an oil & gas exploration and production company, during the March quarter.
Every quarter, investors that hold more than 1% in a company must share their portfolio moves as part of their filings.
