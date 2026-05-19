Small-cap stock Surya Roshni share price jumps over 2.5% amid reports of business demerger

Small-cap stock Surya Roshni rose more than 2.5% on Tuesday, 19 May, amid reports that the company is exploring a possible demerger of its business divisions into separate entities.
The stock rose as much as 2.7% to its day's high of ₹244. It is still 32% away from its 52-week high of ₹358.30, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹187 in March 2026.
The small-cap stock has witnessed a volatile trend recently, rising 1% in 1 month, 8% in 3 months but declining 9% in the last 6 months and around 18% in 1 year. However, it has given multibagger returns in the past 5 years, rallying 113%.
According to media reports, the company is evaluating a potential restructuring plan that may involve carving out its lighting and consumer products business from the steel pipes and strips segment. If executed, the proposed move would result in two separately managed entities, enabling both businesses to operate with sharper strategic focus and pursue independent growth opportunities.
While the company has not officially confirmed the development, reports of a possible demerger have sparked interest among investors and market participants.
Surya Roshni said it has secured two export orders from the United States with a combined value of ₹86 crore.
The larger order, worth ₹68.11 crore, involves the supply of ERW steel pipes along with OCTG casing and tubing of API SCT grade. The second contract, valued at ₹17.89 crore, is for the supply of ERW carbon steel pipes of API SL grade. The company said both export orders have been received from overseas entities, although the names of the customers were not disclosed. Execution of the contracts is scheduled to be completed by June 2026.
Founded in 1973, Surya Roshni has grown into India’s largest exporter of ERW pipes and the country’s biggest producer of GI pipes. The company also holds a strong position in the domestic lighting segment. Over the years, it has focused on expanding its portfolio of value-added products, including 3LPE coated pipes and alkyd pipes.
On the financial front, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹79.69 crore for Q3FY26, marking a decline of 11.35% compared with ₹89.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations increased 3.18% year-on-year to ₹1,927.49 crore during the quarter.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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