Small cap stock to mull bonus shares this week, FIIs and mutual funds raises stake in Q3

“With reference to the captioned subject matter, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 29th March, 2023, inter alia, to consider the following: 1. To consider increase in the Authorized Share capital of the company and consequent alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Subject to the approval of the members; 2. Proposal for issue of Bonus Shares, subject to the approval by the members and any other requisite approvals; 3. Any other business with the permission of the chairman. Further, We wish to inform you that pursuant to Insider Trading Code of the Company, trading window for dealing in equity shares of SIRCA PAINTS INDIA LIMITED shall remain closed for all the designated persons and their Immediate Relatives of the company with effect from March 22, 2023 till 31st March, 2023 for Financial year 2022-2023," said Sirca Paints India in a stock exchange filing.