Small cap stock under ₹50: IRB Infrastructure Developers share hits life-time high. Gives 35% return in one month2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹50 hit new high of ₹35 on NSE during Monday deals
Small-cap stock under ₹50: IRB Infrastructure Developers shares have been in uptrend after ushering in financial year 2023-24. After bottoming out at around ₹22.50 apiece levels on NSE at the end of March 2023, this toll management company's stock has remained an ideal buy on dips stock for positional investors. In near six months, this small-cap stock below ₹50 has rise to the tune of 55 per cent whereas in last one month, it has risen around 35 per cent. However, it seems that the stock still has some steam left.
