Small-cap stock under ₹100 in focus after THIS order book update; do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Globe Civil Projects shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 22 August 2025, after the company announced that its order book has crossed ₹1,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | Vedanta announces second interim dividend of ₹16. Check details

"Globe Civil Projects Limited is pleased to announce that its consolidated order book has crossed ₹1,000 crore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey," the company informed BSE through the filing.

As per the company disclosure, the order book ranges with projects from sectors like institutional, healthcare, and government infrastructure. CPWD, NBCC, and TCIL, are among the top investors who have allocated their projects to the Civil Construction firm.

IITs (Roorkee, Gandhinagar, Kanpur), IIMs (Udaipur, Lucknow-Noida), NIT Delhi, Central University Punjab, AlIMS Raipur, Burari Hospital, Income Tax Building Bangalore, and CPWD housing projects are among the project mix in Globe Civil Projects' order book.

"Crossing the 1,000 crore order book milestone is a significant achievement for the company, reaffirming the trust our clients place in our integrated EPC capabilities. With nearly 90% of our portfolio comprising funded central government projects, we enjoy strong cash flow visibility and reduced working capital risks," the company said.

Globe Civil Projects Share Price Trend Globe Civil Projects shares closed 2.95% higher at ₹82.30 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹79.94 at the previous market close. The company announced its order book update during the market operating hours on 21 August 2025.

Shares of Globe Civil Projects have given stock market investors 0.98% returns on their investment since its listing on the Indian stock market on 1 July 2025.

The shares of the company are trading 6.23% lower in the last one-month period but have gained 0.38% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Globe Civil Projects shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹95 on 1 July 2025, while their 52-week low level was at ₹73.56 on 8 July 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹491.49 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee