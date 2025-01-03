Small cap stock under ₹100 hits 10% upper circuit despite weak stock market

Bartronics India share price witnessed a significant jump on Friday despite broader weakness in the stock market. Bartronics India shares were locked at 10% upper circuit of ₹20.18 apiece on the BSE. The smallcap stock has gained 13% in one week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rally on Bartronics India stock came after the company announced that its board will approve entering into a Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) with TPW Global.

"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 08th January, 2025… inter alia to approve the Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) entering into with TPW Global, Singapore based Semiconductor solutions Company," Bartronics India said in a regulatory filing on January 2.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market traded lower on Friday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, trading 0.8% lower each, amid profit booking.

Bartronics India share price trend Bartronics India stock price gained over 11% in one year and the small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 370% in two years. In the five year period, Bartronics India shares have jumped by a staggering 1,490% in five years.

At 11:10 AM, Bartronics India shares were still locked at 10% upper circuit of ₹20.18 apiece on the BSE.