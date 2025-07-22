Small-cap stock under ₹100 to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹100: MIC Electronics will be in focus of the stock market investors after the company announced its plans to consider an acquisition and sign a preliminary MoU in its board meeting on Friday, 25 July 2025, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

The company plans to consider and approve a proposal to acquire a Singapore-based company and consider signing a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“To discuss and approve the Proposal for the acquisition of Singapore-based Company and to consider preliminary Memorandum of Understanding, agreements and related documentation,” the company informed the BSE through the filing.

The firm also informed investors that the trading window for the stock will be closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives until 48 hours after the declaration of the outcome of the board meeting to the stock exchanges.

MIC Electronics Share Price Trend MIC Electronics' share price closed 1.37% lower at ₹52.46 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹53.19 at the previous market close. The company announced the board meeting update after market operating hours on 22 July 2025.

Shares of the industrial products maker have given stock market investors more than 335% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 41.49% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MIC Electronics shares are down 38.53% in 2025, and are trading 2.48% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

MIC Electronics shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹114.74 on 19 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹49.50 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) is at ₹1,264.35 as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee