Small-cap stock under ₹100: SBC Exports declares 1:2 bonus shares. Reports strong Q3 results 2025

Stock Market Today: Small cap stock under ₹100; SBC Exports Ltd has declared 1:2 bonus shares after it reported strong Q3 results 2025.

Bonus shares detail The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 24th January, 2025 has considered, recommended and approved the Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., 1 Equity Share for every 2 equity shares held by the existing equity shareholder of the Company as on Record Date to be fixed in the meantime.

The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the shareholders' approval through postal ballot and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required.

Q3 Results 2025 The company's Board of directors also considered and approved financial results at their meeting on 24 January. For the quarter ended 31 December 2024 (Consolidated), the company reported Revenues of Rs. 76.13 crore, growing 44.43% YoY.

The net grew 24.76% YoY to Rs. 3.58 crore during Q3FY25).

For nine months ended 31 December 2024 (Consolidated), revenue grew by 48.80% from Rs. 141.97 crore in 9MFY24 to Rs. 211.25 crore in 9MFY25. Net Profit increased by 47.87% from Rs. 9.64 crore in 9MFY24 to Rs. 14.26 crore in 9MFY25.

Other Developments Earlier, the company announced that it received work Orders worth Rs. 47.38 Cr from theDirectorate of Vocational Education & Training.

Recently, the company has received a repeat Export Order for the supply of various Garment articles, including T-shirts, Trousers, Shorts, etc., for a value of $5360180.00 ( ₹45 Crores Approximately) from M/s GAWGEE BROTHERS WHOLESALERS CO. LLC, a Dubai based Textile Company.

The Export Order is for the supply of various Garment articles, including T-shirts, Trousers, and Shorts.

SBC Exports Ltd was established in 1991. The business broadened its scope by entering the home textile and garment trading market and setting up production facilities in Mirzapur and the Sahibabad Industrial Area of Ghaziabad.

