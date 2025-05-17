Small cap stock under ₹200: Railway stock gains 26% in a week; declares dividend post Q4 Results

Small cap stock under ₹200; The Railway stock that has risen more than 26% over the last one week ending 16 May 2025, also declares dividend post announcing Q4 Results. The Q4 results and dividend were declared by Texmaco Rail & Engineering post the market hours on Friday
Small cap stock under ₹200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail recommended 75% dividend post Q4 Results. The Railway Stock, Texmaco Rail recommended dividend of Re. 0.75/- per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. I/- each. Taking into consideration the dividend declared and the face value of share, the dividend amounts to 75 %(Seventy Five per cent) . The Dividend on Equity Shares on approval at the AGM will be credited/ or dispatched by Texmaco Rail with in 30 days of he Annual General meeting
Net profit ,reported by Small cap stock under ₹200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail though decreased 12% to ₹39.95 crore in the January - March 2025 Quarter compared to ₹45.25 crore in the same quarter previous year, however the revenue growth and operating performance saw improvement.
Revenue from operations reached ₹1,346.4 crore during Q4Fy25, up 17.5% from the Q4 previous year. The margins remained relatively stable at 7.3%, operating performance also improved , with Earinge before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rising 14.7% to ₹97.6 crore thanks to sustained performance in its engineering and railway divisions
Small cap stock under ₹200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail saw its shares end at close to ₹163,45 levels for the week ending 16 May 2025. this meant gains of more than 26% over the previous week closing price of ₹129.33.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.