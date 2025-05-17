Small cap stock under ₹200: Railway stock gains 26% in a week; declares dividend post Q4 Results

Small cap stock under 200; The Railway stock having risen 18% last week also declares dividend post Q4 Results. The results and dividend were declared by Texmaco Rail & Engineering post the market hours on Friday

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated17 May 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Small cap stock under 200; The Railway stock that has risen more than 26% over the last one week ending 16 May 2025, also declares dividend post announcing Q4 Results. The Q4 results and dividend were declared by Texmaco Rail & Engineering post the market hours on Friday

 

Small cap stock under 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail dividend details

Small cap stock under 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail recommended 75% dividend post Q4 Results. The Railway Stock, Texmaco Rail recommended dividend of Re. 0.75/- per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. I/- each. Taking into consideration the dividend declared and the face value of share, the dividend amounts to 75 %(Seventy Five per cent) . The Dividend on Equity Shares on approval at the AGM will be credited/ or dispatched by Texmaco Rail with in 30 days of he Annual General meeting

 

Small cap stock under 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail Q4 results

Net profit ,reported by Small cap stock under 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail though decreased 12% to 39.95 crore in the January - March 2025 Quarter compared to 45.25 crore in the same quarter previous year, however the revenue growth and operating performance saw improvement.

Revenue from operations reached 1,346.4 crore during Q4Fy25, up 17.5% from the Q4 previous year. The margins remained relatively stable at 7.3%, operating performance also improved , with Earinge before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rising 14.7% to 97.6 crore thanks to sustained performance in its engineering and railway divisions

Small cap stock under 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail share price movement

Small cap stock under 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail saw its shares end at close to 163,45 levels for the week ending 16 May 2025. this meant gains of more than 26% over the previous week closing price of 129.33.

