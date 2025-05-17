Small cap stock under ₹200: Railway stock gains 26% in a week; declares dividend post Q4 Results

Small cap stock under ₹200; The Railway stock that has risen more than 26% over the last one week ending 16 May 2025, also declares dividend post announcing Q4 Results. The Q4 results and dividend were declared by Texmaco Rail & Engineering post the market hours on Friday

Small cap stock under ₹ 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail dividend details Small cap stock under ₹200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail recommended 75% dividend post Q4 Results. The Railway Stock, Texmaco Rail recommended dividend of Re. 0.75/- per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. I/- each. Taking into consideration the dividend declared and the face value of share, the dividend amounts to 75 %(Seventy Five per cent) . The Dividend on Equity Shares on approval at the AGM will be credited/ or dispatched by Texmaco Rail with in 30 days of he Annual General meeting

Small cap stock under ₹ 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail Q4 results Net profit ,reported by Small cap stock under ₹200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail though decreased 12% to ₹39.95 crore in the January - March 2025 Quarter compared to ₹45.25 crore in the same quarter previous year, however the revenue growth and operating performance saw improvement.

Revenue from operations reached ₹1,346.4 crore during Q4Fy25, up 17.5% from the Q4 previous year. The margins remained relatively stable at 7.3%, operating performance also improved , with Earinge before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rising 14.7% to ₹97.6 crore thanks to sustained performance in its engineering and railway divisions

Small cap stock under ₹ 200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail share price movement Small cap stock under ₹200, Railway stock Texmaco Rail saw its shares end at close to ₹163,45 levels for the week ending 16 May 2025. this meant gains of more than 26% over the previous week closing price of ₹129.33.

