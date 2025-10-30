Small-cap stock under ₹25 Kelton Technology jumps 3% after receiving project from United Nations

Small-cap stock under ₹25: Kellton Tech Solutions shares rose over 4% following the announcement that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has chosen the firm to create and implement Generative AI-based applications aimed at enhancing digital innovation and human-oriented transformation within UNFPA's worldwide initiatives.

In its filing with the stock exchange, the company stated that this partnership represents a significant achievement in Kellton’s dedication to utilising Artificial Intelligence for social betterment, helping one of the leading global development organisations to expedite efforts toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By incorporating ethical AI practices aligned with UNFPA’s mission of promoting health, rights, and well-being for everyone, Kellton reinforces its commitment to technology that fosters purpose and inclusion.

“Our collaboration with UNFPA symbolizes how innovation can drive empathy and impact at a global scale. By combining our AI engineering strength with UNFPA’s humanitarian vision, we’re building solutions that not only transform digital operations but also make technology more inclusive, transparent, and meaningful,” said Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton.

Further, the company announced in a filing that a meeting is set to take place on Saturday, November 01, 2025, to review and discuss issues concerning the planned issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs).

Kellton Tech Solutions share price today Kellton Tech Solutions' share price today opened at ₹20.31 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹20.93 and an intraday low of ₹20.30 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Kellton Tech has witnessed a steep correction of nearly 39.9% over the past 14 weeks, reflecting ruthless selling pressure that shows no signs of exhaustion yet. While a short-term bounce toward ₹22 cannot be ruled out due to oversold conditions, the dominant trend remains firmly bearish, he opined.

“A decisive breach below ₹19 will likely trigger the next round of long liquidation, pushing the stock into deeper correction territory. Volume behavior supports this view, with selling remaining active and institutional participation subdued. Until clear reversal evidence emerges, the stock should be approached with caution on any upticks,” Jain added.