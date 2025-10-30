Mint Market
Small-cap stock under ₹25 Kelton Technology jumps 3% after receiving project from United Nations

Kellton Tech Solutions shares rose over 4% after being selected by UNFPA to develop Generative AI applications for enhancing digital innovation. This partnership signifies Kellton's commitment to using AI for social betterment and advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Oct 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Small-cap stock under ₹25 Kelton Technology jumps 4% after receipt of UN project
(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock under 25: Kellton Tech Solutions shares rose over 4% following the announcement that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has chosen the firm to create and implement Generative AI-based applications aimed at enhancing digital innovation and human-oriented transformation within UNFPA's worldwide initiatives.

In its filing with the stock exchange, the company stated that this partnership represents a significant achievement in Kellton’s dedication to utilising Artificial Intelligence for social betterment, helping one of the leading global development organisations to expedite efforts toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By incorporating ethical AI practices aligned with UNFPA’s mission of promoting health, rights, and well-being for everyone, Kellton reinforces its commitment to technology that fosters purpose and inclusion.

“Our collaboration with UNFPA symbolizes how innovation can drive empathy and impact at a global scale. By combining our AI engineering strength with UNFPA’s humanitarian vision, we’re building solutions that not only transform digital operations but also make technology more inclusive, transparent, and meaningful,” said Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton.

Further, the company announced in a filing that a meeting is set to take place on Saturday, November 01, 2025, to review and discuss issues concerning the planned issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs).

Kellton Tech Solutions share price today

Kellton Tech Solutions' share price today opened at 20.31 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of 20.93 and an intraday low of 20.30 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Kellton Tech has witnessed a steep correction of nearly 39.9% over the past 14 weeks, reflecting ruthless selling pressure that shows no signs of exhaustion yet. While a short-term bounce toward 22 cannot be ruled out due to oversold conditions, the dominant trend remains firmly bearish, he opined.

“A decisive breach below 19 will likely trigger the next round of long liquidation, pushing the stock into deeper correction territory. Volume behavior supports this view, with selling remaining active and institutional participation subdued. Until clear reversal evidence emerges, the stock should be approached with caution on any upticks,” Jain added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
