Small-cap stock under ₹50 climbs 150% last year; Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Take Solutions share price will be in focus of the stock market investors after the company's stock surged 150% in the last one-year period in 2025, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Take Solutions is a technology and consulting services provider in the life sciences and supply chain management sector. The company offers its solutions to assist companies in clinical research, compliance and regulatory affairs, among other things.

Advertisement

Shares of Take Solutions have given stock market investors more than 69% returns on their investment in the last three years, and 150% gains in the last one-year period, as per NSE data.

However, the data also showed that the company's stock has lost 29.62% over the last five years, but Take Solutions shares have risen 24.23% in the last one-month period. The small-cap company's shares are trading 3.54% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Take Solutions' share price performance trend over time.

Take Solutions share price today Take Solutions shares closed 1.15% higher at ₹40.40 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹39.94 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data.

Advertisement

Shares of Take Solutions hit their 52-week high level at ₹41.20 on 31 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹6.51, according to the exchange data.

Also Read | Multibagger stock Sri Adhikari Brothers rises after stock split move

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹597.65 crore as of the stock market close after the first day of the new year 2026 on 1 Janaury 2026.

Take Solutions' plans ahead In an exchange filing on 23 December 2025, Take Solutions announced that the company plans to build an advanced AI-driven diagnostic and preventive care platform in an effort to chart a long-term value roadmap for the firm in the healthcare sector.

“This planned platform represents TAKE Solution’s vision to shape the future of healthcare as India transitions from treatment-focused systems to AI-led early detection, predictive diagnostics, and preventive care,” the company informed NSE through its filing.

Advertisement

Also Read | Force Motors share price to be in focus on Friday as December sales surge 50%

On 31 December 2025, Take Solutions' Whole-time director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vedamirtham Venkatesan, submitted his resignation, citing pre-occupations and other personal commitments.

“This is to inform you that due to my pre-occupations and other personal commitments, I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Whole Time Director (Executive Capacity) and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect,” said Vedamirtham Venkatesan in his letter to the board.

Along with Vedamirtham Venkatesan, the company director, Cecily Dheepa, also resigned on the same day, citing pre-occupations and other personal commitments. Both of their resignations were effective from 31 December 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.