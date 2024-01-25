Small cap stocks: Are they consistently outperforming large caps?
Small-cap companies in India have seen continuous growth and outperformance in the stock market over the past decade. Research shows that small-cap stocks have yielded higher returns than large-cap stocks due to their inherent riskiness.
Over the past decade, the frenzy around small-cap companies in India has continuously trended upwards, just like the share prices of small-cap companies themselves. But first things first, how are small caps defined in India? Any company market capitalization rank greater than 250 is categorized as a small-cap company.
