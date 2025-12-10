Four fundamentally strong small-cap stocks trading up to 60% below their 52-week highs
Equitymaster 6 min read 10 Dec 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Looking for small-cap stocks at a discount? Here are four fundamentally strong small-cap stocks to keep on your radar.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After a strong rally from FY20 to FY24, Indian small-cap stocks have largely traded sideways over the past year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story