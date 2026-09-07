Small-cap corrections have narrowed to 25% post-covid: SageOne’s Samir Vartak

Small cap stocks used to fall by around 40-45% during corrections in the pre-covid period. However, post-covid, the average decline has been closer to 25%, said Samir Vartak, founder and chief investment officer of SageOne Investment Managers.
Simultaneously, earnings growth has accelerated, Vartak told Mint in an interview. While small-cap earnings growth largely mirrored that of large caps prior to covid, though with greater volatility, it now outpaces large-cap earnings growth by at least 5 to 8 percentage points.