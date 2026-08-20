Mutual funds turn to large-caps as FPIs retreat, retail shifts bets

India’s smaller stocks delivered the biggest gains in the June quarter, but the ownership data suggests investors were becoming more selective about them.
A Mint analysis of ACE Equity data covering 4,367 BSE-listed companies found that mutual funds increased their holdings in nearly two-thirds of large- and mid-cap companies during the June quarter, although the breadth of increases was lower than a year earlier. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) reduced holdings in a majority of companies in both segments, while retail investors cut exposure across much of the mid- and small-cap universe.