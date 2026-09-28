H1 digest: Small caps overtake precious metals as H1 FY27’s best performer

Small-cap stocks emerged as the best-performing major asset class in the first half of FY27, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 rising 23% between April and September (H1). However, experts caution that the rally remains concentrated in a relatively narrow set of stocks, leaving future returns vulnerable to even mild earnings disappointments amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Small-cap stocks emerged as the best-performing major asset class in the first half of FY27, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 rising 23% between April and September (H1). However, experts caution that the rally remains concentrated in a relatively narrow set of stocks, leaving future returns vulnerable to even mild earnings disappointments amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The small-cap rally has comfortably outpaced the 13% rise in the Nifty Midcap 150 and the 2% gain in the Nifty 50, reversing last year’s pecking order. Gold and silver, the standout performers of H1 FY26, have fallen 10% and 15%, respectively, in H1 FY27. Gold rose 23%, while silver gained 36% during the same period last fiscal year.
The small-cap rally has comfortably outpaced the 13% rise in the Nifty Midcap 150 and the 2% gain in the Nifty 50, reversing last year’s pecking order. Gold and silver, the standout performers of H1 FY26, have fallen 10% and 15%, respectively, in H1 FY27. Gold rose 23%, while silver gained 36% during the same period last fiscal year.
But Mint’s analysis shows the small-cap rally has become increasingly stretched in the past two months. Nearly half of Nifty Smallcap 250 constituents hit 52-week highs in H1 FY27, with over 54% of those peaks coming in August-September. The index now trades at 34x earnings, a 25% premium against its five-year average of 27x.
Midcaps, in contrast, have seen a more measured run. Nearly half of Nifty Midcap 150 constituents hit 52-week highs in H1 FY27, but 40% also touched fresh 52-week lows, compared with 22% of small-cap constituents. The broader correction in midcaps, coupled with the index trading 8% below its five-year average price-to-earnings ratio, suggests that small-cap valuations remain relatively elevated after the rally.
Stronger than expected
Investors have rewarded small- and mid-cap (Smid) companies for weathering global shocks better than feared, as some of them reported a genuine improvement in the June-quarter earnings from a year ago, said Sanjit Singh Paul, smallcase manager and managing partner at Modulor Capital.
The US’s 18% reciprocal tariff is no longer a blanket levy, with exemptions and differentiated rates now applying across several product categories exported by Indian Smids, Paul noted. Hence, export earnings have continued to grow across generic pharmaceuticals, electronics, specialised engineering and speciality chemicals, he said.
This has strengthened investor confidence that SMID market leaders, with diversified customer bases, stronger pricing power and healthier free-cash-flow generation, are better positioned to absorb the West Asia shock and remain on their long-term growth trajectory, according to N. ArunaGiri, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of TrustLine Holdings, an equity research and asset management firm.
Chasing performance
Meanwhile, ample liquidity further amplified the SMID rally, with small- and mid-cap schemes accounting for nearly half of the ₹29,328 crore in net equity mutual-fund inflows in August. Small-cap funds attracted ₹7,973 crore, while mid-cap funds drew ₹6,989 crore, both marking their strongest monthly inflow in two years.
Modulor Capital's Paul expects SMID capital flows to remain strong unless the broader market undergoes a sharp correction. But he cautions that if crude prices remain elevated, December-quarter margins could come under pressure as lower-cost inventories are depleted. Low margin, commoditised and easily substitutable segments such as apparel, home textiles, leather and footwear remain the most vulnerable to global disruptions, he said.
Precious metals lose shine
The West Asia war has redrawn the macro backdrop for commodities too, with the sharp rise in crude prices feeding directly into inflation, bond yields and rate expectations. Brent crude averaged about $92 a barrel in H1 FY27, over 35% higher than the $67 average in H1 FY26, prompting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in September to combat inflation.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yield now stands at 5.2%, its highest level in 19 years, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. This has reversed the conditions that had supported precious metals last year.
While central-bank buying, geopolitical uncertainty and inflation hedging offered a floor to precious metals in H1 FY27, higher real interest rates and weaker investment and physical demand have eroded last year’s tailwinds, said Navneet Damani, head of commodities research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The outlook for gold and silver still remains constructive at current levels, but “gains may be slower than the previous year,” Damani said.
This is the second part of a five-part series evaluating the first half of fiscal year 2027. The first part covered the performance of domestic markets. In the third part we will examine how private consumption fared in the first half.