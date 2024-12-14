Small-cap stocks to buy under ₹100: Amid an extremely volatile session, the Indian stock market finally ended higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index broke out from the consolidation and finished 219 points higher at 24,768. The BSE Sensex surged 860 points and closed at 82,150, whereas the Nifty Bank index gained 414 points and ended at 53,630. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty FMCG, Consumer durables and Private Bank gained the most, while Nifty Metal, Media and Reality fell the most. NSE cash market volumes were lower by 6% as compared to yesterday. The Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap indices underperformed as they fell by 0.05% and 0.30%, respectively, against a 0.89% rise in the Nifty. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares for the second day in a row as the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.85 on BSE.

Small cap stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market next week, Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend is bullish as it is placed above its 5, 10, and 20-day EMAs. The Nifty 50 seems to have regained its bullish momentum and is likely to head towards the next target of 25,000. Support for the Nifty 50 index is seen at 24,500."

On triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market in the near term, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Investors will watch out for manufacturing and services PMI of US and India and domestic WPI inflation to be released on Monday. We expect markets to consolidate in a broader range, with a gradual up move likely on the back of sector rotation and stock-specific action."

Regarding small-cap stocks to buy next week, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these six shares: EASEMYTRIP or Easy Trip Planners, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Sutlej Textiles, Lloyds Engineering, IFCI, and 3P Land Holdings.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy 1] EASEMYTRIP or Easy Trip Planners: Buy at ₹16.40, target ₹19.20, stop loss ₹14.70; and

2] Jayaswal Neco Industries: Buy at ₹41, target ₹46.60, stop loss ₹37.60.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy 3] IFCI: Buy at ₹63.90, target ₹67, stop loss ₹62.50; and

4] 3P Land Holdings: Buy at ₹64.50, target ₹67.50, stop loss ₹63.

Mahesh M Ojha's small-cap stocks to buy 5] Sutlej Textiles: Buy at ₹69 to ₹70.50, targets ₹74, ₹78 and ₹85, stop loss ₹65; and

6] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at ₹82 to ₹82.50, targets ₹86, ₹90, ₹94 and ₹100, stop loss ₹78.