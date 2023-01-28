Small cap textile stock sets record date for share buyback, premium is up 33%3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 09:00 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹941.53 Cr, Sportking India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹941.53 Cr, Sportking India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The business is a top highly integrated textile conglomerate in India, with operations in retail, yarn, fabric, garment, and having an export footprint to more than 30 other countries.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×