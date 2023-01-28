Small cap textile stock sets record date for share buyback, premium is up 33%

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Munish Avasthi, Chairman & Managing Director said, “ As theindustry faced multiple headwinds, our strategic efforts were focused on improving operationalefficiency and we have made substantial progress. In addition to successful Phase 1 capacityaddition in Q2, our board has approved installation of another Rooftop solar power project of 15MW plant for captive consumption which will help us reduce our power costs. While raw materialcosts softened this quarter and other input costs also corrected from high levels, we are yet to seesufficient rationalization. We are monitoring these pressures closely. Overall, the textiles mills in thecountry are functioning at increased capacity compared to the last quarter and we expect them tofunction at higher capacities going forward. Some softening in domestic cotton prices and reducedinventories with retailers in western countries will bring stability to the demand in textile andapparel industry."