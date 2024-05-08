Small caps continue to outperform as Nifty Microcap 250, Nifty Smallcap 250 surged over 10% in April
Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Smallcap 250 had significant growth in April 2024, with impressive performance over the last year. Nifty Next 50 maintained positive momentum, while US markets experienced declines.
Indian markets witnessed significant growth in the first month of FY25 with various indices indicating positive trends. Meanwhile, Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Smallcap 250 emerged as the best performing indices, exhibiting impressive growth rates of 10.6% and 10.5% respectively,showed Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company report.
