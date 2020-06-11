Small-caps get their mojo back after a prolonged lull

When the markets crashed on 24 March, the BSE SmallCap index lost 57.28% from its all-time high in 2018, while the BSE Midcap and Sensex were down 47.85% and 39.35%, respectively. However, the liquidity-flushed markets saw the BSE SmallCap index recovering 37.39% from the lows of March, but is still down 41.31% from its all-time high. In contrast, the Sensex and BSE Midcap indices rose around 32% from their respective lows in March. However, the Sensex is 19.67% and BSE Midcap index is 31.46% away from record highs.