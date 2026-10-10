Small caps vs large caps: Where should investors put their money for the next 2 years? Experts suggest allocation bucket

Small caps vs Large caps: Small cap stocks have outperformed largecaps over the longer term, demonstrating greater resilience despite recent market volatility. While both segments have witnessed declines in the past month, smallcaps have delivered stronger returns over the six-month and one-year periods, highlighting the divergence in their performance.

Advertisement

The Nifty Small cap index 100 has declined 4.4% over the past month but gained 0.2% in three months, 15% in six months and 6.4% over the past year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has fallen 4% in one month, 6% in three months, 5.4% in six months and 11% over the past year.

Recent geopolitical developments, higher crude prices, US interest rates and currency movements could create near-term volatility, but earnings growth and business fundamentals to increasingly drive investment outcomes over the next 12-24 months.

Also Read | SEBI Settlement Regulations 2026: Key must know changes

Experts suggests that while opportunities may remain available across market capitalisations, but investors will need to distinguish companies with sustainable growth prospects from those whose valuations have risen ahead of their fundamentals. For smallcap investors in particular, the emphasis remains on balance-sheet strength, cash flows, earnings visibility and valuation discipline over the next two years.

Advertisement

Smallcap vs largecap: Where should you invest Smallcap stocks may offer opportunities for investors looking beyond short-term market movements, but largecap stocks are also presenting pockets of value. With market performance varying significantly across individual companies, fund managers believe investors should focus on earnings growth, valuations and business fundamentals rather than simply choosing stocks based on their market capitalisation.

Monarch AIF remains constructive on quality smallcap stocks over the next 12-24 months, citing strong corporate balance sheets, healthy domestic demand, improving cash flows and companies' capital expenditure plans. At the same time, Abakkus Mutual Fund believes opportunities exist across market-cap segments, making individual stock selection increasingly important.

According to Monarch AIF, corporate balance sheets improved at the end of FY26 compared with FY25. Healthy automobile sales, credit growth in the high teens and stronger-than-expected demand from consumer-facing businesses have also supported the earnings growth outlook.

Advertisement

Abhisar Jain, fund manager at Monarch AIF, said low leverage, improving cash generation and planned investments could support smaller companies over the coming years.

“Low corporate leverage, improving cash flows and healthy capital expenditure intentions provide support to smallcaps. Policy initiatives aimed at developing sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace and renewable energy, alongside efforts to strengthen core industries including automotive and defence, could provide greater growth visibility and encourage further investment by India Inc,” Jain said.

For investors considering smallcaps, the fund house's approach emphasises identifying companies capable of translating favourable business conditions into sustainable earnings growth, rather than assuming that the entire segment will perform equally well.

Monarch AIF also sees attractive valuations emerging in select largecap companies, particularly across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), insurance, telecom and parts of the information technology sector. Its approach focuses on businesses with strong balance sheets, durable growth prospects and sensible valuations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Motilal Oswal names 40 stocks to buy during Q2 earnings season

Abakkus Mutual Fund similarly believes investors need to look beyond aggregate valuations across largecap, midcap and smallcap indices. According to Vaiibhavv Chugh, CEO of Abakkus Mutual Fund, significant differences exist between the valuations of individual stocks, even within the same index.

“What we are observing is that we need to now move away from midcap, large cap, small cap definitions, because at aggregate levels they may show a very different picture. However, if you look into individual stocks, the story is absolutely different,” Chugh said.

He noted that around 45% of stocks in the midcap index were trading below 30 times earnings, while around 40% were trading above 40 times earnings.

Chugh also cautioned against treating low valuations alone as a reason to invest. Investors need to assess earnings growth, the addressable market, price-to-earnings (PE) ratios and a company's ability to sustain growth alongside its valuation.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.