Small finance banks shares: AU and Ujjivan stocks crash 6% - What should investors do? Buy or sell? Target price, upside

Small finance banks shares: AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares plunged over 6% in Monday's trading session amid weak sentiment in the Indian stock market.
AU Small Finance Bank share price opened at ₹884 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹932.90 on Friday and touched an intraday low of ₹845.40. Meanwhile, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price opened at ₹57.60 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹58.10 last week. The banking stock touched an intraday low of ₹54.44 today.
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