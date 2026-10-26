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Small finance banks shares: AU and Ujjivan stocks crash 6% - What should investors do? Buy or sell? Target price, upside

AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares plunged over 6% in Monday's trading session amid weak sentiment in the Indian stock market.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Oct 2026, 10:13 AM IST
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Small finance banks shares: AU Small Finance Bank share price opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>884 per share today, as compared to previous close of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>932.90 on Friday. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Small finance banks shares: AU Small Finance Bank share price opened at ₹884 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹932.90 on Friday. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)
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Small finance banks shares: AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares plunged over 6% in Monday's trading session amid weak sentiment in the Indian stock market.

AU Small Finance Bank share price opened at 884 per share today, as compared to previous close of 932.90 on Friday and touched an intraday low of 845.40. Meanwhile, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price opened at 57.60 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of 58.10 last week. The banking stock touched an intraday low of 54.44 today.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Au Small Finance BankUjjivan Small Finance BankIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
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