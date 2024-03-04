Small investors are savvier; look what they did with small-cap stocks

Valuations in some of these companies have gone through the roof. For instance, in BSE, which saw retail stake falling to 34.08% at the end of December from 44.88% at the end of March, price to earnings multiple jumped to 39.54 times from 26.62 times. In software firm Birlasoft, retail stake fell to 13.66% from 19.84% as the P/E multiple surged to 36.32 from 22.21 times and in Zensar, the stake declined to 12.9% from 17.58% amid the PE rising to 26.99 times from 19.09 times.