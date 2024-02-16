Small is Big: 18 of 30 SME IPOs in 2024 saw subscriptions between 100 and 960 times
The IPO wave continues in 2024, with 30 out of 40 companies that have made their debuts coming from the SME segment. Several IPOs have witnessed stellar responses, with subscription rates ranging from 100 to 960 times.
The fervor surrounding IPOs appears far from waning, with companies seizing the opportunity to tap into buoyant markets. Notably, investors are eagerly embracing IPOs, with a particular focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which have garnered substantial attention and interest.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started