The fervor surrounding IPOs appears far from waning, with companies seizing the opportunity to tap into buoyant markets. Notably, investors are eagerly embracing IPOs, with a particular focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which have garnered substantial attention and interest.

Many of these SMEs, which have gone public in the past year, have experienced an overwhelmingly positive response from retail and non-institutional investors.

This enthusiastic reception from investors has translated into robust subscription rates during their initial public offerings (IPOs). Consequently, these SME stocks have made their market debuts with substantial premiums, surpassing their issue prices by a considerable margin.

Illustrating this trend, the S&P BSE IPO index recorded a remarkable 76% gain over the past year, outstripping the 18.18% return of the S&P Sensex during the same period.

Building on the momentum from the record number of companies that went public in 2023, the IPO wave continues in 2024. According to Trendlyne data, 40 companies have already made their stock market debuts this year, with 30, or 75%, coming from the SME segment.

Robust response Of these, 18 IPOs have garnered stellar responses, witnessing subscription rates ranging from 100 to 960 times. Kay Cee Energy & Infra takes the lead, with its IPO subscribed massively by 960 times, with the retail portion subscription rate coming in at 1710.96 times.

Following this stellar response from investors, the stock enjoyed a great debut on January 05, opening at an almost 366% premium at ₹252 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹54 apiece. Later, it ended the first day with a 342.60% gain at ₹239 apiece. At current levels, the stock is trading at ₹306 apiece, which is 466% higher than its issue price.

Maxposure IPO was also subscribed to 900 times during the bidding period between January 15 and January 17. The stock also made a strong debut on exchanges on January 23 at ₹137 apiece, a 317% premium compared to the issue price of ₹33.

Fonebox Retail was another IPO in this lineup, which saw a huge subscription rate in CY24 so far. The IPO received a tremendous response from investors, as it was subscribed to nearly 613 times. The retail segment, in particular, witnessed solid interest, with a staggering subscription rate of 1178 times.

The stock debuted at ₹210, a premium of 200% over the issue price of ₹70 apiece, following a stellar response.

Likewise, Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO received a phenomenal response from all sections of investors, the retail portion was subscribed to 711 times, HNI portion was subscribed to 1028 times, and the QIB portion came in at 56.85 times, taking the overall subscription to 431 times.

Taking the current market price of ₹245 apiece into consideration, the shares are trading 353% higher than their issue price of ₹54.

Similarly, Euphoria Infotech also received a huge response from investors, as the company's IPO was subscribed to 364 times during the bidding period from January 29 to January 24.

The stock also enjoyed a great debut, opening with a 90% premium at ₹190 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹100. However, the stock failed to sustain these rallies, and currently, it is trading at 20% lower than its issue price.

Other SME IPOs, including Kaushalya Logistics, New Swan Multitech, Rudra Gas Enterprise, Konstelec Engineers, Alpex Solar, Shri Balaji Valve Components, Addictive Learning Technology, Gabriel Pet Straps, Docmode Health Technologies, Megatherm Induction, DelaPlex, Italian Edibles, and Akanksha Power and Infrastructure, also experienced robust subscription rates, ranging from 100 to 400 times.

