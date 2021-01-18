Small, mid-caps could remain in favour in 2021: Dhiraj Relli, HDFC Securities

With the markets hitting new peaks each day, Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Securities says that the gains in Nifty from now on are likely to be gradual and measured, and this might be a good time to take some money off the table. He also shares his Budget expectations. Edited Excerpts:

There are fears that the market in a bubble. What is your view?

The bulls think that markets have more upside left as despite the recent rise, in the last two years, the Indian equity markets have underperformed their global peers. On the other hand, bears feel the markets are overvalued as the Nifty is currently trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of nearly 29 times compared with its 10-year average of 17.5 times. We feel the truth lies somewhere in between. While going by historical standards, our markets definitely seem expensive. However, in the face of the disruption seen over the past few years in India and the world, whether Indian corporate sector needs to be rerated upwards given their resilience and adaptability, falling debt levels, rising inclination towards capital efficiency in the background of India’s potential for economic growth is a moot point.

IT companies have kicked-off the earnings season with a good set of numbers. What are your expectations on the overall earnings front?

The base quarter for Q3FY21 numbers was weak in terms of sales or profit growth and to that extent, the numbers in Q3 may look better. On an overall basis, Q3FY21 could report decent growth at all three levels — sales, operating margin and profit. While activity levels in the current Q3 may still be short of last year due to covid related issues, higher prices of goods and services could mean better topline growth. Margins for most companies may show improvement on a YoY basis (though in some cases they may dip q-o-q), as passing of rising costs has happened faster than the real impact on costs to companies due to low-cost inventory carried till now. However, this benefit may not continue in Q4. Profit growth could also be favourably impacted due to better-operating profit, lower tax rate and inventory rationalization efforts (resulting in lower interest costs).

Small-caps and mid-caps handsomely beat large-caps last year. Which one are you betting on this year?

The small and mid-cap space could remain in favour in 2021 given their higher growth rates compared with larger peers. The current disruption has forced companies, especially mid-caps, to rework their business models right from sourcing to manufacturing to distribution. Many smaller companies have adapted and embarked on prudent cost-cutting and reduced debt to clean up balance sheets.

All in all, mid-caps and small-caps could outperform large-caps going into early 2021 but later encounter substantial correction.

What be your advice to retail investors at this time?

We think a large portion of Nifty run-up is now over and from now on the rise (if substantial) is likely to be gradual and measured. In the interim, we may see bouts of correction, especially if foreign inflows dry up for a couple of days or weeks. The third-quarter results may also drive movement in stock prices of mid-cap and small-cap companies.

In any case, investors have to remain prepared for a sudden and sharp reversal.

Tactically, we still think there are opportunities both in catch-up plays and in structural winners that can continue reaching new highs. In times of uncertainty, investors can take advantage of volatility to enter such stocks.

Asset allocation review may be required to bring down the value of equities to the desired levels over the next few weeks. The monies raised may be deployed into bonds or gold (in case the investors are underinvested in gold) for some time and brought back into equity markets once the equity markets correct reasonably.

One announcement in the Budget that would excite you, and one announcement that would make you bearish.

Credible plan and estimates for divestment and well thought out push to manufacturing and service industries can get me excited, while steep hike in tax, cess or surcharge on individuals or corporates to fund the covid-19 vaccine spend or other social spend and unimaginative revenue estimates resulting in a likely jump in borrowings could make me cautious on the markets.

