Small, mid-caps could remain in favour in 2021: Dhiraj Relli, HDFC Securities

The bulls think that markets have more upside left as despite the recent rise, in the last two years, the Indian equity markets have underperformed their global peers. On the other hand, bears feel the markets are overvalued as the Nifty is currently trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of nearly 29 times compared with its 10-year average of 17.5 times. We feel the truth lies somewhere in between. While going by historical standards, our markets definitely seem expensive. However, in the face of the disruption seen over the past few years in India and the world, whether Indian corporate sector needs to be rerated upwards given their resilience and adaptability, falling debt levels, rising inclination towards capital efficiency in the background of India’s potential for economic growth is a moot point.