Small-, mid-caps erase most losses since mid-March
Analysts expect bounce to continue as investors rebalance portfolios at the start of FY25
Mumbai: The broader markets have sharply erased losses from their mid-March lows, with investors putting behind them the typical fiscal year-end adjustments and panic at regulatory advisories after mutual funds’ stress tests last month threw up no nasty surprises. Analysts expect the bounce to continue as investors rebalance their portfolios at the start of the new fiscal (FY25) and step up buying.
