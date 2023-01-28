Small cap stock declares ₹20 per share dividend, scrip hit 52-week-low2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:12 PM IST
HIL Limited, a flagship business of the CK Birla Group and the largest producer and retailer of fibre cement roofing in the world, was founded in 1946. The corporation counts of 21 cutting-edge production facilities in India, two manufacturing locations in Germany and Austria, and a network that spans India and more than 80 other nations. The company disclosed Q3 earnings and a market worth of ₹1,815.00 Cr on Friday. It also declared a dividend of ₹20 per share.
