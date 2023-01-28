Small cap stock declares 20 per share dividend, scrip hit 52-week-low

After touching a new 52-week-low of ₹2,320.00, on Friday, the shares of HIL Limited closed on the NSE at ₹2,422.95 apiece, down by 4.00% from the previous close of ₹2,523.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 44,620 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 16,829 shares. The stock has dropped 43.47% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 7.95% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹4,524.95 on (27-Jan-2022), indicating that after hitting a fresh 1-year low on Friday, the shares of HIL Limited were trading at a discount of 46% from its 52-week-high level. At Friday's closing price the stock was seen trading below 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).