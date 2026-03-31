Small-cap AI stock to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Small-cap AI stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will likely hog the limelight in trade on Wednesday, April 1, after the company announced new purchase orders from Hyderabad City Police.

On Monday, the small-cap stock ended the session 4% lower at ₹18.15 apiece on BSE amid a broader market selloff due to the rising geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions new order details In an exchange filing on March 31, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has received an order from Hyderabad City Police for the supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance rack servers and GPU-powered deployment of ‘Blura Saga’, an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence platform for the Social Media Unit.

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The company further said that the scope of work involves the delivery of advanced computing infrastructure and AI-based analytics solutions designed to enhance data processing, intelligence gathering, and mission-critical operations within Hyderabad City Police.

Blura Saga is an AI-driven digital intelligence platform that tracks, analyses, and interprets social media activity in real time. It allows authorities to monitor cross-platform trends, detect misinformation, and gauge public sentiment using advanced AI analytics.

The platform delivers real-time alerts on emerging narratives, enables swift action through intelligent escalation mechanisms, and facilitates the prompt release of official clarifications. By integrating sentiment analysis, trend tracking, and insights into citizen engagement, Blura Saga functions as a digital command centre—empowering law enforcement agencies to anticipate potential risks, enhance public communication, and reinforce proactive governance.

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“This engagement reflects our continued momentum in delivering AI-driven platforms and infrastructure solutions to government and public safety organisations. We believe these orders further validate our technology capabilities and position us strongly for future opportunities in the public sector," said Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

The projects are expected to be executed within the timelines specified in the respective purchase orders.

Founded in 1991, the company has grown into a leading provider of AI-powered enterprise solutions, known for its strong focus on innovation and operational excellence. Apart from India, the company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Singapore, and Tanzania, and caters to a diverse range of clients across the defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has largely remained under pressure as the stock has shed 18.30% in a month and around 15% year-to-date (YTD).

Furthermore, the small-cap AI stock has declined 35% in six months. However, it has gained 2% in a year. On a longer time frame, it has emerged as a multibagger stock by surging over 260% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.