Small-cap AI stock trades green despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap AI stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged as much as 0.37% higher at ₹21.63 apiece on BSE, despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street. The stock rally came after the company announced the completion of deployment of its SOCEYE platform (formerly Blura Saga).

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at ₹21.70 per share, as compared to previous close of ₹21.55 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining as much as 0.6% after crude oil prices surged amid renewed tensions in the Iran-US conflict.

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During the session, the Sensex tumbled more than 550 points, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 24,250 mark.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions new platform details According to an exchanges filing dated 8 July, the platform has now gone live and is fully operational. Personnel have been trained to use the system, while BCSSL continues to provide post-deployment support.

The launch marks the completion of the purchase order disclosed on March 31, 2026, which was issued after confirming BCSSL's proprietary ownership of the platform. The verification established SOCEYE as the company's indigenously developed intellectual property.

Designed for a city the size of Hyderabad, where information and rumours spread rapidly, SOCEYE enables the police to monitor conversations across multiple languages in real time. This helps authorities identify and curb misinformation at an early stage, ensure that citizen grievances raised on social media are routed to the appropriate officers, and preserve digital evidence in a manner that meets judicial standards.

"An order announced is a promise; an order delivered is a reputation. SOCEYE, a platform we conceived, engineered and own in India, is now live inside one of India's largest metropolitan police forces, within the committed timeline," said Sri Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Group.

With this rollout, SOCEYE has become operational across several law enforcement units in Telangana, including command centres and anti-narcotics divisions. The deployment marks the introduction of a scalable, productised AI platform designed to meet the growing needs of metropolitan police forces across India. The implementation included a structured handover, personnel training, and continuous-learning configuration, while BCSSL will continue to provide support under the terms of the engagement.

SOCEYE analyses publicly available social media content under the lawful authority of the police and incorporates role-based access controls, audit trails, and documentation standards that are suitable for judicial review. The platform aims to promote transparent and accountable public communication by enabling police to tackle misinformation with verified information and respond to citizens more quickly, while complying with applicable laws, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The AI stock has gained over 3% in a week and 20.49% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has surged over 2.12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, slipped 40.12% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has further descended over 25% in three years, but has delivered multibagger returns of 412.56% in five years.