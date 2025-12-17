Small-cap AI stock under ₹50 jumps 7% from today's low; here's why

Small-cap AI stock: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' share price jumped more than 7% from its intraday low level during Wednesday's stock market session, after the company announced a partnership with the State-run telecom giant, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), according to an exchange filing on 17 December 2025.

“Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to inform that the company has been empanelled as an official partner of BSNL for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also mentioned that this partnership move will deliver high-performance internet lines across the Maharashtra and Goa region in an effort to strengthen the company's presence in Western India.

Blue Cloud Softech share price Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares closed 2.38% higher at ₹24.90 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹24.32 at the previous stock market close, according to the BSE data. The company announced the partnership update during the market operating hours on 17 December 2025.

