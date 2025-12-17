Small-cap AI stock under ₹50 jumps 7% from today's low; here's why

Small-cap AI stock under 50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumps 7% from today's low; here's why

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 Dec 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Small-cap AI stock: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced a partnership with the State-run telecom giant, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on 17 December 2025.
Small-cap AI stock: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced a partnership with the State-run telecom giant, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on 17 December 2025.

Small-cap AI stock: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' share price jumped more than 7% from its intraday low level during Wednesday's stock market session, after the company announced a partnership with the State-run telecom giant, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), according to an exchange filing on 17 December 2025.

“Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to inform that the company has been empanelled as an official partner of BSNL for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also mentioned that this partnership move will deliver high-performance internet lines across the Maharashtra and Goa region in an effort to strengthen the company's presence in Western India.

Blue Cloud Softech share price

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares closed 2.38% higher at 24.90 after Wednesday's market session, compared to 24.32 at the previous stock market close, according to the BSE data. The company announced the partnership update during the market operating hours on 17 December 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.