Small-cap AI stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Shares of small-cap artificial intelligence (AI)-focused company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹20.66 apiece on the BSE on Friday, defying the broader market weakness that dragged benchmark indices sharply lower.

Indian equity markets remained under pressure during morning trade on 24 July, with both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 declining more than 1%. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped over 900 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday low of 75,474, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell over 260 points, or more than 1%, to touch 23,606. The recent weakness in the market has been attributed to a combination of factors, including crude oil prices rising above $100 per barrel, the ongoing US-Iran conflict, higher US bond yields and US President Donald Trump's tariff measures against America's trading partners.

Advertisement

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹38 in November 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹16.51 in January 2026. It has fallen 11.5% in 1 month but gained 8% in 1 month and 20% in 6 months. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has lost 33%, and in the past 5 years, it has given multibagger returns, soaring 410%

Agreement with SpaceX The rally in Blue Cloud Softech shares came after the company announced that its United States subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA (BCSSL-USA), had executed a definitive five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SpaceX International.

The agreement enables BCSSL-USA to provide artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations and AI-enabled digital transformation services under mutually agreed Statements of Work. The company, however, said commercial terms, pricing, implementation schedules and customer-specific operational information would remain confidential in accordance with contractual obligations between the parties.

Advertisement

The latest development marks a significant progression from the company's disclosure last month, when it said it was evaluating preliminary business opportunities in the artificial intelligence space with SpaceX International Ltd, part of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX ecosystem. At the time, Blue Cloud Softech had informed exchanges that it was exploring non-binding AI technology opportunities with SpaceX International and that both parties had established a framework for exchanging information to facilitate discussions and evaluate potential areas of collaboration.

The company had said the initiative was in line with its strategy of pursuing opportunities in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation. It had also clarified that the discussions were preliminary and non-binding and did not create any obligation for either party to enter into a transaction, joint venture, investment, partnership or any definitive agreement. Any future collaboration, if pursued, would remain subject to due diligence, mutual agreement, regulatory approvals and the execution of final documentation.

Advertisement

Through the proposed acquisition, Blue Cloud aims to strengthen its presence in energy-backed data centres and AI compute ecosystems. The transaction also includes plans to develop a nearly 197-acre data centre campus in Odisha, with capacity expected to be built in phases from 5 MW to 100 MW.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.